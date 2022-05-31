3. The Yadkin River section of Pilot Mountain State Park

It calls to those who are drawn to water. Pilot Mountain State Park has acres of land along the Yadkin River which are not explored as often as the park. The area is also a history lesson – along with the gently sloping trails and sandy walk along the river, visitors see the remains of the attempt to build a canal along the Yadkin in 1820 along Bean Shoals Trail.
The loop from Horne Creek to Bean Shoals to Yadkin Islands is a total of 5 miles. For those wanting a shorter hike, take the gravel road to Bean Shoals trail (0.5 miles). Caution advised if driving due to creek crossings. Rated as moderate difficulty.