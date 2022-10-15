4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $1,395,000

Chip and putt just outside your back door on a country club practice facility! This stunning home features a gourmet kitchen with a 60 inch built-in refrigerator, Thermador range with 6 gas elements and griddle, and an expansive kitchen island. The main level primary bedroom includes a spacious closet with an island. Primary bath has a 2 person tile shower and soaking tub. Upstairs you’ll find a second primary with a private adjacent entertainment room. The bonus room includes a 4k projection system, with custom sound system, and remote controlled black-out shades. The pool features a tanning ledge, large hot tub, custom water features, and gas powered fire bowls. The large travertine tile patio includes a wood burning fireplace with a spacious sitting area. This is the builder's personal home!