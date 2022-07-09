4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $374,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION WOODLEE GEM! Come explore this charming two story new build situated in a private cul-de-sac lot. This 4bed~2.5bath features granite countertops in the kitchen & bathrooms, gas fireplace in the living room, shaker style cabinets, craftsman style finishes, & much more! Large private backyard. Conveniently located to HWY801, I-40, Davie Medical Emergency Center, Tanglewood Park, and tons more! Call listing agent for more info!