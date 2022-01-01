 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $375,000

4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $375,000

4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $375,000

One level living in popular Kinderton Village! This one's in move-in ready condition & has an open plan with kitchen island & granite tops throughout. Enjoy evenings overlooking your fenced back yard on your covered porch. Refrigerator remains.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert