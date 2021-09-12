Open house Sat 9/11 from 12-2! Beautiful move in ready 4 bdrm 4.5 bath home on a hill at the end of a culdesac. 3 of 4 bedrms with walk in closet. Large bonus room currently being used as 5th bedroom over spacious 2 car garage. Hardwoods floors throughout main level. Large laundry room with utility sink on the main level. Enjoy morning coffee on the cozy deck off of the master bedroom. Sunroom overlooks lovely back yard that abuts large field. Yard features large shed with dog door leading to fenced kennel area. Invisaline fence around perimeter of the yard and garden area. Additional approx 1000 sq ft finished in basement with den, playroom, office, and full bath. Could be a great in-law suite. Not counted in total sq ft. Basement has a workshop area and french doors leading to a sunny patio. This home has great storage and is just waiting for you. All close to the highway and with low Davie county taxes.
4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $400,000
