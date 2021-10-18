 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $419,000

Gorgeous 4 bedroom in Davie County with many Upgrades, such as Built-ins, Storage areas, Wide Hallways, Water softener system,High-grade Laminate Flooring, Large laundry room, Insulated garage walls with Epoxy flooring, and Shelving System. Primary bedroom has Custom built storage, plus two large walk-in closets. Beautiful kitchen with Stainless-Steel appliances, gas stove top, triple water filter in sink, Granite Countertops, Butler's Pantry, Double Ovens. Exterior of home has Well-maintained and landscaped lawn with Zoysia grass, Screened-in-Porch, large Patio area, Pergola, landscaping timbers, Garden space, storage shed, and Fenced back yard. Propane gas connections to main level Fireplace and outdoor Grill.

