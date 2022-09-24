4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $425,000

Stunning home in a great location!!! Home features an open floor plan with lots of light and a dream kitchen. Large kitchen island with granite counter tops and tile backsplash. Top of the line appliances including a smart range. Beautiful engineered hardwoods floor through out the main living area. Main floor primary suite has a tray ceiling, walk in closet and a upgraded bath with separate shower and garden tub. Plenty of storage with a walk out attic. Enjoy some down time on the rocking chair front porch or the screened in deck over looking the large fenced in back yard. Lender letter or proof of funds required for showings