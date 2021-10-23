Recently built on over an acre surrounded by new builds with over an acre each. Quiet country living just five minutes off hwy 40! 4 bedrooms with large bonus room. Master on main with additional half bath. Laundry and large bedrooms upstairs with easy access eave storage. Look out your back deck leading to the hot tub and additional patio or the path to the fire pit. Invisible dog fence can possibly stay; covers almost entire property front to back .Soft close cabinets through out. Hot tub can possibly stay. Additional leech line was recently added to update septic to true 4 bedroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $437,000
