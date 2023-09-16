Welcome to your dream home! This stunning 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath residence is a masterpiece of comfort and style. Nestled on a vast and verdant 1-acre lot, this property offers a harmonious blend of spacious living and outdoor serenity. Step inside and be greeted by the warmth of natural light that floods the open-concept living spaces. The heart of the home is a gourmet kitchen adorned with granite countertops and equipped stainless steel appliances. A convenient pantry and a charming butler's pantry provide ample storage and preparation space, making entertaining a delight. The living area seamlessly flows from the kitchen, creating an ideal space for gatherings with friends and family. The front porch extends a welcoming invitation to both residents and guests, perfect for morning coffees or evening conversations. When you're ready to enjoy the great outdoors, the expansive yard offers endless possibilities. Appreciate the convenience of a 3-car attached garage. LOW DAVIE COUNTY TAXES