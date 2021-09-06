4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $448,800

Well cared home in popular Oak Valley-Broadmoor. Home features open entertaining floor plan, kitchen has abundant counter and cabinet space; Breakfast nook overalls nice level backyard; spacious Living Room has wood floors; formal Dining and Living Room but if home office is needs--it works great for that also. Bedrooms are spacious and nice closet. Basement has nice size Playroom with fireplace. Oversized 2 car garage with great storage space. Sprinkler system in front and back yard. Nice deck of evening enjoyment. 243 Brookmoor is on cul-de-sac street - peaceful is an understatement. Oak Valley offers lots of amenities--pool, tennis and nice Arnold Palmer designed course plus don't overlook all the wonderful sidewalks and playground areas.