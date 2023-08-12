Stunning better than new home in Oakmont. This floor plan features a spacious office on the main floor, large dining and living spaces, and gourmet kitchen with new Kitchen Aid appliances. First floor guest suite offers luxury vinyl plank flooring and a beautiful guest bathroom. Upstairs you will find a huge master suite with luxurious bathroom and oversized master closet. Two secondary bedrooms, a bonus room, and a flex room upstairs make this an incredibly versatile floor plan. The fully fenced yard is ready for backyard bbq's with a large fire pit area and expanded patio. Cool off in the stock tank pool and enjoy the extra storage in the shed. Upgrades inside the home include new oak treads, custom trim work, electric fireplace prewired for a television, garage storage, new designer lighting and more! Additional photos coming soon!