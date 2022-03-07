4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $524,900

Under Construction opportunity by Third Generation Homes in convenient Davie location. Estimated completion in July 2022. Modern grandeur meets southern chic in this modern French-country farm house. The new Elainna plan offers mostly main level living with an additional two bedrooms and bonus room upstairs. Functional floor plan includes open living areas and spacious rooms. Plenty of storage space throughout in addition to walk out attic space. Beautiful flat lot in new Myers Ridge subdivision. Great location near William Ellis middle school in a great district. Only 6 miles to the highway or the new Davie Medical Center.