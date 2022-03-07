Under Construction opportunity by Third Generation Homes in convenient Davie location. Estimated completion in July 2022. Modern grandeur meets southern chic in this modern French-country farm house. The new Elainna plan offers mostly main level living with an additional two bedrooms and bonus room upstairs. Functional floor plan includes open living areas and spacious rooms. Plenty of storage space throughout in addition to walk out attic space. Beautiful flat lot in new Myers Ridge subdivision. Great location near William Ellis middle school in a great district. Only 6 miles to the highway or the new Davie Medical Center.
4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $524,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Human remains were found Thursday in a field along the 2400 block of South Stratford Road in southwestern Winston-Salem, authorities said.
Hawgfish Shack, a restaurant serving seafood and barbecue, is set to open this spring in the former Cimarron Steakhouse location at 3260 South…
Search warrants: Mount Tabor High School student was shot in chest, and the accused shooter brought handgun because he feared being jumped.
Search warrants allege that the teen accused of shooting a Mount Tabor High School student last year brought a gun to the campus because he feared other students would jump him. Maurice Evans, the search warrants allege, walked up to William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. on Sept. 1, shot Miller once in the chest and then ran away, dumping a bookbag containing the gun in a dumpster.
The protestors allege that an older student asked a younger student for sexual images.
Dear Amy: My 40-year-old son, “James” has had many bright, beautiful and intelligent girlfriends. He has been engaged and ended various relati…
Incendiary Brewing Co. of Winston-Salem is planning to open a second production facility and tasting room, this one in Lewisville.
Four Surry County residents are facing drug offenses after investigators found quantities of methamphetamines inside homes in the Ararat and L…
Scrapping a charge that many people don’t bother to pay, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday scrapped the annual fee for own…
Marilyn McKey and Taneshia Jordan were both convicted Monday on charges that they incited two female residents of the assisted-living facility where they worked to fight each other. One recorded the fight and shared the video with others.
Ed Weiss was named the school district's Principal of the Year last year.