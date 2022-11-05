4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $535,000

Estimated completion date, 12/09/2022. Fantastic offering in Heidelberg! This Stillwater Homes beauty features: Fantastic floor-plan with main-level living (laundry, garage, owner-suite plus 2 secondary bedrooms and full bath); Flex space; Open living concept with chef's kitchen w/ large island, ss appliances and stone tops; Fantastic closet and storage space; Over-sized owner suite; All this and much more located in Heidelberg neighborhood off of Fork Bixby Rd, schedule your showing today!