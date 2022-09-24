4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $535,000

Fantastic offering in sought after and almost finished Arrowhead! This Stillwater Homes beauty features: Fantastic floor-plan with main-level living (laundry, garage, owner-suite plus 2 secondary bedrooms and full bath); Cul-de-sac lot; Flex space; Open living concept with chef's kitchen w/ large island, ss appliances and stone tops; Fantastic closet and storage space; Over-sized owner suite; All this and much more located on one of the final crawl space lots in popular Arrowhead, which features natural gas, fiber run to the home, 5 minutes from I-40/Bermuda Run and only 6 lots remain.