4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $549,900
Like new custom-built home seamlessly blends timeless designs w/modern finishes. Crown molding, cathedral beamed ceiling in living room w/stone FP & BI shelving. Kitchen w/pantry, gas stove & expansive island. Owner's STE w/custom WIC & spa-like bath. Laundry/Mud Room. 2nd floor bonus room, bedroom & full bath. Covered patio. Beautifully set on .69 acres between multiple golf & country clubs & 4 major cities (Winston Salem, Lexington, Clemmons and Salisbury). Listed by Erica Anderson 919-610-5126.

