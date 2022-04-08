 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $549,900

Absolutely Stunning New Construction by one of the Triad's premier builders, Reliant Homes. The Palmer plan features an open concept, fantastic for entertaining. Massive kitchen island with beautiful granite countertops. Livingroom features a gas fireplace, classic built-ins, and leads right out to the spacious covered patio. The master suite is extensive including his-and-her walk in closets, tray ceilings, and an elegant and spacious tiled shower. Upstairs you will find an additional bedroom, and a finished and spacious flex space, great for an office or play room. Located in the desirable Arrowhead development.

