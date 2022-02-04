 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $559,900

Under construction opportunity by Third Generation Homes in convenient Davie location. Estimated completion in July 2022. The Amelia II floor plan won highest honors in the 2021 Parade of Homes for design and finishes. The stately exterior finished in modern farm house esthetic provides tremendous curb appeal. It features a sprawling open floor plan with a main level master suite, two pantries, and an abundance of storage space. The upper level includes three bedrooms and two full baths plus a 400 +/- foot loft/flex space. The upper level also includes walk out attic space. Great location near William Ellis Middle School in a great school district. Only 6 miles to the highways or the new Davie Medical Center and Chic-Fil-A. Photos are of a similar build and may include upgrades not included in the price.

