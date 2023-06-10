Welcome to Davie County, no HOA and low taxes! This beautifully designed J. Reader custom home in sought after Magnolia Acres is the perfect mix of crisp style and functional living space. The all brick home sits at the end of a quiet cul de sac on just over an acre flat lot. The spacious great room has custom built ins and flows into the open kitchen with large island, quality cabinets and millwork with cozy breakfast area and large pantry. The split floor plan includes two large bedrooms with hall bath and the primary includes an en suite bath and walk in closet. Additional space on the main level would be the perfect dining room or home office. In addition to one level living, the upstairs includes a 4th bedroom, full bath and an oversized bonus room built with reinforced flooring for a pool table or home theater room seating! Walk in attic space with upgraded insulation provides great storage. The screened porch is perfect for summer evenings and cool mornings!