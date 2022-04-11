 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $574,900

4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $574,900

Stunning design by original owner provides plenty of natural light throughout the home, as well as breathtaking views of the backyard landscape, including loads of annual azaleas, excellent water views, and frequent wildlife sightings. The remodeled kitchen is a chef's dream, and includes a large island, solid surface counters, propane gas cooktop and stainless double oven. The main level living space is spectacular—gas log fireplace, formal dining, home office, generous laundry room & large primary suite. The lower living area lives just like the main level, with loads of sunshine pouring in, as well as 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a huge den with gas log fireplace, recreation room and mudroom. Tons of storage throughout, as well as plenty of handsome built-in shelving/cabinetry. Outdoor living is super-comfortable on the screened porch or the expansive back deck, all overlooking the water. Enjoy fantastic Bermuda Run Country Club living in this immaculate home.

Lawsuit: Novant Health doctors abandoned care of 92-year-old woman, leading to her death in March 2020 of pneumonia.

A lawsuit alleges that doctors ignored 92-year-old Olivia Thompkins. Her daughter, Tina Thompkins, said she asked for a doctor eight different times, to no avail, when her mother had trouble breathing and she saw dark bloody mucous coming out of her mouth after nurses did a medical procedure to help her breathing. Once a doctor came, Olivia Thompkins was taken to a respiratory unit, placed on a ventilator, rushed to ICU and later placed on life support. She later died from pneumonia, the lawsuit said. 

