4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $574,900

Stunning design by original owner provides plenty of natural light throughout the home, as well as breathtaking views of the backyard landscape, including loads of annual azaleas, excellent water views, and frequent wildlife sightings. The remodeled kitchen is a chef's dream, and includes a large island, solid surface counters, propane gas cooktop and stainless double oven. The main level living space is spectacular—gas log fireplace, formal dining, home office, generous laundry room & large primary suite. The lower living area lives just like the main level, with loads of sunshine pouring in, as well as 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a huge den with gas log fireplace, recreation room and mudroom. Tons of storage throughout, as well as plenty of handsome built-in shelving/cabinetry. Outdoor living is super-comfortable on the screened porch or the expansive back deck, all overlooking the water. Enjoy fantastic Bermuda Run Country Club living in this immaculate home.