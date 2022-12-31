 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $575,000

Beautiful new construction home by Arena Builders. This craftsman style home features an open floorpan with a fireplace, built-in's, large pantry and 3 bedrooms on the main level. The large kitchen island and oversized porches are perfect for entertaining. Convenient to 801, 64, and i40 for quick access to Mocksville, Lexington, and Winston-Salem. The home is nearing completion and will soon have the planned white exterior finish. Schedule your showing today or inquire about additional homes under construction.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert