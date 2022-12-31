4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $575,000

Beautiful new construction home by Arena Builders. This craftsman style home features an open floorpan with a fireplace, built-in's, large pantry and 3 bedrooms on the main level. The large kitchen island and oversized porches are perfect for entertaining. Convenient to 801, 64, and i40 for quick access to Mocksville, Lexington, and Winston-Salem. The home is nearing completion and will soon have the planned white exterior finish. Schedule your showing today or inquire about additional homes under construction.