New Construction Alert! Beautiful home by Arena Builders in the new community of Heidelberg. This home features 3 bedrooms on the main level with a 4th bedroom/bonus room upstairs. An open floor plan with a large kitchen island, dining room, and large living room complete with porches off the front and back of the home. Convenient to 801, 64, and i40 for quick access to Mocksville, Lexington, and Winston-Salem.
4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $575,000
