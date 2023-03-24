Beautiful new construction home by Arena Builders! Home features an open floorplan with a fireplace, large pantry and 4 bedrooms on the main level. Large bonus room and full bath on the 2nd floor! Convenient to 801, 64, and i40 for quick access to Mocksville, Lexington, and Winston-Salem. Located in popular Davie county with Davie schools and taxes! Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $577,000
