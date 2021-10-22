4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $585,000

You'll Love this Stunning Like New 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home. Nothing To Do But Move In. This Home Has So Much To Offer. Open Concept Offers a Living Room w/ Stone Fireplace, Gas Logs, Built-Ins, Coffered Ceilings, Beautiful Trim Work & Hardwood Floors. Gourmet Kitchen w/ Large Island, Quartz Countertops, & Stainless Steel Appliances. Main Level Split Plan offers the Primary Suite and a Second Bedroom and Full Bath. Large Primary Bedroom with Detailed Ceiling & Wood Accent Wall. Great Size En-Suite w/ Tile Shower, Soaking Tub, & Large Closet. Upper Level Has Tons of Space with 2 Bedrooms, Office, and 2 Bonus Areas. Screened in Back Porch overlooking your Fenced Backyard. Home is pre-wired for generator & Hot Tub. 2 Car Garage w/ Epoxy Flooring. Comes Equipped w/ Ring Doorbell and Nest system. This Home Has it All & is A MUST SEE!! Photos and Measurements Coming.