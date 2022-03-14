4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $589,500

OFFER DEADLINE 3/14..4PM Lovely, one-owner, 4 BD/3.5BA, Craig Carter built home in desirable nbhd w/no HOA. Primary BD, Laundry and 2-car gar on ML. KI offers abundance of cabinets w/granite tops and SS appliances adjacent to informal & formal dining areas. LR with cozy FP & gleaming hardwood floors thruout. Owners suite offers tranquil ambience with gas FP, private patio area, jetted tub, sep shower and two sep vanities. UL has 3BD and Jack&Jill bath, loft/landing space. Lower level you will find a spacious entertainment room, office & full bath. Bonus: Already stubbed area for kitchenette which could easily make this an in-law/teen/or guest suite; 2nd washer/dryer hookups also LL. Workshop w/manual garage door is perfect for the hobbyist & offers great lawn equipment storage. In addition to all of this, you will find a lovely screened porch for morning coffee and leisure while taking in all of the nature that surrounds you in the fenced yard along with woods down to a small creek.