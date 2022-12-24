 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $599,000

Stunning Stillwater Homes Inc home in fast-selling Heidelberg! This charming Farmhouse offers: Functional and flat lot; Large chef's kitchen that opens to the grand living space; Spacious main-level primary suite; Over-sized garage (room for equipment or golf cart); Hardwood floors; Covered back porch; Fantastic closet space; Built-ins and additional carpentry you don't often see in this price point; Located in popular and fast-growing Davie county with Davie schools and taxes! Come see it in person to appreciate all this beauty has to offer!

