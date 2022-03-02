 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $599,900

*See Virtual Tour* Beautiful home with tons of space in Advance! Over 5,000 sqft on 3 acres. Easy access to I40 and Clemmons. Well maintained, established neighborhood, with no HOA. The eat-in kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a large island with a built in gas cook top. Home has a spacious primary suite on the main level with a sitting area and huge en-suite bath. Primary suite has direct access to the porch overlooking the in-ground pool and wooded back yard. Enjoy the gas logs in the fireplace that is the focal point of the living room. There is a second suite upstairs. The en-suite features a soaking tub and separate shower. There are 2 more bedrooms upstairs that share a Jack & Jill bath. The partially finished basement has a full bath and direct access to the pool deck making this a great entertaining space. The unfinished part of the basement is heated. Save money with the energy efficient geothermal heating and cooling system.

