Country setting, Welcome to beautiful Heidelberg! This New Build has just started construction where you can pick out a lot of your finishings, if you hurry! Open layout, large kitchen island, 4 bedrooms, bonus and 3 full baths are some of the nice features this home has to offer! Measurements taken from builder's plan. See agent remarks
4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $619,900
