This beautiful new home by J. Reader Construction features a spacious great room with fireplace and custom built-in shelving; kitchen with granite countertops and large island. The primary suite located on the main floor includes a gorgeous bath with tile shower and free standing tub. In addition to the primary suite, there is an additional bedroom and bathroom on the main floor. Upstairs includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and sizable bonus room. The covered back porch overlooks a large, flat backyard.