This beautiful new home by J. Reader Construction features a spacious great room with fireplace and custom built-in shelving, a kitchen with granite countertops and large island. The primary suite located on the main floor includes a gorgeous bath with tile shower and free standing tub. In addition to the primary suite, there is an additional bedroom and bathroom on the main floor. Upstairs includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and sizable bonus room. The covered back porch overlooks a large, flat backyard with room for a pool. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $622,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
KING — A 14-year-old boy died Saturday night after he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo held at American Legion Post 290 on South Main Str…
Downtown Winston-Salem got a new fine-dining restaurant with the Jan. 31 opening of the Downtown Grille.
Winston-Salem police said a 29-year-old man lost his life and two other people were injured in a shooting that occurred early Sunday outside a…
ITG Brands LLC is suing the Winston Cup Museum and its owner, Will Spencer, in a bid to take ownership of the NASCAR championship series artif…
GREENSBORO — Jurors in the involuntary manslaughter trial of TikTok star Jessica Middlebrook, known as “towtruckjess” on social media, continu…