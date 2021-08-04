Move-in Ready home in Advance, NC! Enjoy the beauty of the Bermuda Run area without the HOA fees. 1.5 Acres, 4,000+ sq. ft, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, with a fully finished basement and attic. The basement is ready for entertaining, with counter/cabinet space, a wet bar, fireplace and it's own full bathroom. Just outside you'll find the inground saltwater pool, which is heated and has a self-regulating system. Relax by the pool, or under the covered patio. Upstairs there is a spacious deck with a covered gazebo, with access to both the living room and kitchen. Inside boasts a grand foyer, spacious rooms, high ceilings, pocket doors, plenty of closet space, and more. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity in Davie County. Book your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Novant Health postpones August street festival out of COVID-19 concerns
What's up with those cats? Wallburg woman has unidentified felines near her home, thinks they may be cougars
Janet Nichols first saw one of the big cats on May 27.
A 45-year-old Winston-Salem man died in a wreck Saturday on Salem Parkway, Winston-Salem Police said.
A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 40 West in Winston-Salem died in a crash that involved five vehicles Friday afternoon, authorities said
Philip Morris USA halts U..S. expansion of heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes
A Winston-Salem tax preparer pleaded guilty Monday to helping with and filing a false income tax return.
Suspended driver's license? Winston-Salem, Forsyth County DA team up for program to help restore licenses.
More than 50,000 people in Forsyth County can't drive because of a suspended license.
Group protests mandatory hospital worker vaccinations in front of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
A group of 45 people protested Saturday against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations in front of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
- Updated
A 31-year-old woman was shot and injured Saturday night, Winston-Salem Police said.
An 83-year-old Winston-Salem man who had been the subject of a missing-person report died Wednesday morning in a collision on Patterson Avenue…