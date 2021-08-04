4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $625,000

Move-in Ready home in Advance, NC! Enjoy the beauty of the Bermuda Run area without the HOA fees. 1.5 Acres, 4,000+ sq. ft, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, with a fully finished basement and attic. The basement is ready for entertaining, with counter/cabinet space, a wet bar, fireplace and it's own full bathroom. Just outside you'll find the inground saltwater pool, which is heated and has a self-regulating system. Relax by the pool, or under the covered patio. Upstairs there is a spacious deck with a covered gazebo, with access to both the living room and kitchen. Inside boasts a grand foyer, spacious rooms, high ceilings, pocket doors, plenty of closet space, and more. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity in Davie County. Book your showing today!