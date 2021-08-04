 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $625,000

4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $625,000

4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $625,000

Move-in Ready home in Advance, NC! Enjoy the beauty of the Bermuda Run area without the HOA fees. 1.5 Acres, 4,000+ sq. ft, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, with a fully finished basement and attic. The basement is ready for entertaining, with counter/cabinet space, a wet bar, fireplace and it's own full bathroom. Just outside you'll find the inground saltwater pool, which is heated and has a self-regulating system. Relax by the pool, or under the covered patio. Upstairs there is a spacious deck with a covered gazebo, with access to both the living room and kitchen. Inside boasts a grand foyer, spacious rooms, high ceilings, pocket doors, plenty of closet space, and more. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity in Davie County. Book your showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News