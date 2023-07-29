Like new home in Wellington Subdivision (next to Oak Valley) in Advance. Enjoy one level living with ML Primary bedroom w/ 2 additional bedrooms on main & UL 4th bedroom/bonus room with private bath. Enjoy lovely views of the lush landscaping from the screened porch w/built-in roller shades. Primary bedroom features coffered ceiling with sitting area & closet system. Other upgraded features include plantation shutters, irrigation system in front and back, extended patio & sidewalk, hot/cold hose in garage. Dining room with coffered ceiling. Natural gas HVAC, stove and water heater. No HOA fees.