New construction by Arena Builders! This 4 bed 3.5 bath home has a master and 3 secondary bedrooms on the main level. A large kitchen island overlooks the living room that features a fireplace, built-ins, and vaulted ceiling. Upstairs over the 3 car garage is a large bonus room with a full bath. Estimated completion date is late April 2023. Conveniently located minutes to Oak Valley, Bermuda Run, Hospital and i40. Schedule Today!