New construction by Arena Builders! This 4 bed 3.5 bath home has a master and 3 secondary bedrooms on the main level. A large kitchen island overlooks the living room that features a fireplace, built-ins, and vaulted ceiling. Upstairs over the 3 car garage is a large bonus room with a full bath. Estimated completion date is late April 2023. Conveniently located minutes to Oak Valley, Bermuda Run, Hospital and i40. Schedule Today!
4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $630,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several cars were damaged during a shootout at Hanes Mall on Saturday, Winston-Salem police said.
Q: Why is the entrance ramp from Salem Parkway eastbound to Interstate 74 north closed? This has been closed for several weeks with no evidenc…
With a deadline fast approaching in November, residents have a lot of skepticism about whether the widening of Meadowlark Drive will wrap up t…
County officials say de-annexing would make the airport more competitive, but it would also cost the city almost $530,000 a year in property taxes.
A Winston-Salem man said in a voicemail to a friend that his roommate had threatened to kill him the same day police officers found the man de…