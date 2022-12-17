 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $639,900

*Updated Photos! Delightful new home being built in desirable Advance. This home features, rocking chair front porch, lots of natural light, open floor plan with coffered ceiling in dining room, vaulted ceiling in great room, pleasing kitchen island, double oven, generous pantry, covered back porch, tankless water heater, main level living with 2 spacious bonus rooms and half bath or 4th bedroom upstairs. *Estimated completion Dec 2022.

