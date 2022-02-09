Sought After - Oak Valley Golf Course View Home with a 3 Car Garage and a 4th Parking Space Underneath the Decking! This Has Been Well-Maintained by One Homeowner since Construction! Primary Suite on Main Level with Separate Walk-In Closets, Double Vanities, Jetted Tub, & Tiled Shower! Office Space on the Main Level! Kitchen is Open to Breakfast room which Overlooks Screened-In Porch, Beautiful Backyard w an Open View of the Beautiful Oak Valley Golf Course! Also, Uncovered Decking Beside Screened in Porch. Fireplace in Living room as Well as One on Lower Level Rec room/Den/Theater area. Lower Level has High Ceilings! Built-In Bar, Bar Refrigerator, Sink, & Full Bath. Upstairs - Three Spacious Guest Rooms one with Private Bath and other 2 with Shared Bathroom! Each -Bedroom has a Large Walk-In Closet! Lots of Storage space in walk in attic, basement (great place for wine), & locked storage underneath porch. Low HOA-Neighborhood Pool - Playground, Pickle Ball, Tennis
4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $649,000
