Spacious BRCC traditional has modern updates, custom touches & plenty of wow-factor. Renovated in 2016, the now open flow features refinished hardwoods, custom designed chandeliers, new overhead lighting, surround sound, painted trim, walls & white kitchen cabinets! Nat gas heat, stove & FP. SubZero refrigerator, breakfast nook & bar seating at island. Spacious rooms including main level primary suite w/2 walk-in closets & direct access to pool. Large office, formal dining, butlers pantry, laundry, walk-in pantry & full bath off screened porch/pool area also on main. Generous secondary bedrooms & over 1400 SF of floored, walk-in attic storage! Finished bsmt offers 5th bedroom suite area, media room, two gaming spaces & wet bar. Gym w/rubber floor & mirrored wall: ideal for gym or studio! Main level 3 car garage! Fenced backyard features 44’x19’ concrete, saltwater pool. Addl outdoor amenities: tree house, firepit, brick patio & driveway, large pool deck & flat lawn space. BRCC mem rqd.
4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $875,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Restaurant owner was beaten in his own dining room last week, creating an uproar and an outpouring of concern.
The look of shock on customers’ faces has to be seen to be believed when they find out that Ronnie’s Country Store is closing at the end of December.
A 20-year-old Greensboro man was killed and four juveniles were injured in a collision Friday afternoon on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.
A Winston-Salem woman is in the Forsyth County Jail, charged with physically abusing the 9-month-old child she was babysitting.
This is where we are, folks. North Carolina needed a law to make it illegal for politicians to make money off their offices.
State Legislature acts to once again plainly state that elected officials cannot be crooks.
Leroy Melvin Witherspoon of Winston-Salem was arrested Friday on multiple drug charges.
Tyson "Ty" Rhame was convicted in 2018 of mail and wire fraud.
Suit: Deputy held loaded gun to head of 14-year-old boy during 1971 sex assault at Children's Home in Winston-Salem
Robert Jenkins, a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy who worked as a house parent at the Children's Home in the 1970s, is accused of holding a gun to a 14-year-old boy's head and sexually assaulting him. The boy jumped out of a window and escaped but Jenkins in the days after the alleged assault harassed the boy and fired his gun on the boy in two separate incident. Both times, Jenkins missed, the lawsuit said.
When he was 17, Treshawn Jaquez Plater was convicted of beating a homeless man near Hanes Park.
- Updated
The National Weather Service is warning that a strong thunderstorm will affect portions of Forsyth, northeastern Davidson and northern Guilfor…