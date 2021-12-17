 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $875,000

Spacious BRCC traditional has modern updates, custom touches & plenty of wow-factor. Renovated in 2016, the now open flow features refinished hardwoods, custom designed chandeliers, new overhead lighting, surround sound, painted trim, walls & white kitchen cabinets! Nat gas heat, stove & FP. SubZero refrigerator, breakfast nook & bar seating at island. Spacious rooms including main level primary suite w/2 walk-in closets & direct access to pool. Large office, formal dining, butlers pantry, laundry, walk-in pantry & full bath off screened porch/pool area also on main. Generous secondary bedrooms & over 1400 SF of floored, walk-in attic storage! Finished bsmt offers 5th bedroom suite area, media room, two gaming spaces & wet bar. Gym w/rubber floor & mirrored wall: ideal for gym or studio! Main level 3 car garage! Fenced backyard features 44’x19’ concrete, saltwater pool. Addl outdoor amenities: tree house, firepit, brick patio & driveway, large pool deck & flat lawn space. BRCC mem rqd.

