4 Bedroom Home in Advance - $875,000

Exquisite. Equestrian. Executive. Less than 5 miles to the I-40 interchange at Hwy 801 in Advance, this French Country home was custom built for the current owner to “live like a 6 bedroom” floorplan. The luxurious main level showcases coffered, barrel, and cathedral ceilings accented by cedar posts and inspiring chandeliers. Hardwood floors flow throughout the main level and second floors. Amazing DREAM KITCHEN features copper farm sink, pot filler, 5-burner gas cooktop, center island, furniture style cabinetry with bean/pasta drawers, pantry, and antique French tiled floors. The second floor has two en suites and a 4th bedroom/office. The finished daylight basement includes 2 additional bedrooms, craft room, and 2 storage room options leading to a covered patio and private, fenced backyard. Enjoy a gazebo covered firepit, raised garden beds, and 2nd pet area. The 2-stall (Morton building) barn with dirt floor has electricity and water spigot. 2Horses permitted on this 5+acre property