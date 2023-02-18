*MOTIVATED SELLER, MAKE OFFER* Come check out this like new cottage! This home features a split floor plan with a main level primary bedroom and your other bedrooms upstairs. The main floor is an open concept which is perfect for entertaining. Sit on your back deck and enjoy your huge backyard with plenty of room to make it your own. Don't miss the amazing. tile work in the living room surrounding the fire place and the attention to detail in the bathrooms.
4 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $285,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tuesday Morning stores in Winston-Salem, Boone and Greensboro are on the closing list, a ripple effect from the struggling retailer filing for…
A little more than a penny per mile.
A total of 78 full- and part-time job positions are being eliminated as part of Dairy Brands Fluid LLC ending its ice-cream production line at…
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
A 16-year-old was shot and injured Sunday while attending a Super Bowl party at the 1600 block of Charity Lane, Winston-Salem Police said.