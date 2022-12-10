 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $294,900

Come check out this like new cottage! This home features a split floor plan with a main level primary bedroom and your other bedrooms upstairs. The main floor is an open concept which is perfect for entertaining. Sit on your back deck and enjoy your huge backyard with plenty of room to make it your own. Don't miss the amazing. tile work in the living room surrounding the fire place and the attention to detail in the bathrooms.

