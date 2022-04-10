 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $339,900

This beautiful 4BR 3BA brick home is a must see! Completely renovated with care. New wood & tile flooring throughout (no carpet). New HVAC system on main floor with separate Gree split type A/C units in basement (heat & air). New windows / Plantation blinds throughout. New roof. New 24' x 15' deck. New motion lights. New cabinets, countertops (including large island), fixtures & stainless steel appliances (including fridge) in kitchen. New Maytag washer/dryer remains. New walk-in tile showers, vanities, toilets & fixtures in all 3 bathrooms. New ceiling fans in LR & all 3 BRs on main floor. New recessed lighting in primary BR, den area and 4th BR in basement. Electrical & plumbing upgrades throughout. 1 year 2-10 Home Buyer Warranty being offered by seller. Main floor is 1815sf. Basement is just under 7' tall and measures at approximately 1145sf (2960sf total).

