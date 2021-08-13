4 Bedroom Home in Bermuda Run - $550,000

Living in the south doesn't get any better than this! Stately Georgian Brick home is nestled on the 1st green of Bermuda Run Country Club. Imagine having morning coffee on your 2-story front porch or evening cocktails on your rear brick patio and expansive sunroom. Golf course views in either direction. Other features include lovely wood trim on main level; primary bedroom on main or upper level; fresh exterior paint Summer 2021; roof approximately 5 yrs old; conveniently, located to club house, golf, and swimming pool. www.club.clubcorp.com for membership info . Ready for your own decorative touch! Buyer to confirm all systems of the property.