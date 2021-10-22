4 Bedroom Home in Bermuda Run - $632,000

Showings start Thursday, October 21st. Golf course and lakefront home with incredible views! This gorgeous well-maintained transitional home has mostly main level living with dining area open to the great room which has 2 sets of glass French doors leading to the fabulous sunroom. Enjoy the gas fireplace from the great room or the sunroom. The main level primary with large closet offers a view of the golf course too. There are 2 other bedrooms with a shared bath on the main level. Upstairs features a bedroom, full bath, storage and a huge bonus room. A rare find in this wonderful golf community with a clubhouse offering dining options. Great way to meet friends and neighbors! Club membership required with home ownership. See agent remarks for details.