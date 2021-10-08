 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bermuda Run - $670,000

"It's all in the details" - no truer words could be said of this gorgeous home in the premier gated golf course community of Bermuda Run West. Ten-foot ceilings contribute to the sense of space and airiness, as does the natural light flooding through the custom casement windows. Main level living includes great room with floor-to-ceiling custom built-ins; primary suite with three (!) closets; roomy kitchen with breakfast nook, butler's pantry and laundry room; and study with floor-to-ceiling built-ins. Large screened-in porch leads to private courtyard, while two-car garage is conveniently accessed by back alley. Bonus room upstairs has full bath and closet, with walk-in access to plentiful eave storage. Every aspect of this house was skillfully designed, carefully crafted, well maintained, happily inhabited, and deeply loved.

