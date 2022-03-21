4 Bedroom Home in Bethania - $525,000

This exquisite home sits in the quaint neighborhood of Bethany Square in the heart of Historic Bethania. This beautifully maintained home has 9' ceilings, hardwoods through most of the main floor, trey ceilings in both dining room and primary bedroom, a gourmet kitchen with dual islands, granite countertops and sink, pantry, large formal dining room, both living room and den, primary bedroom suite on the main level with oversized walk in closet, 2nd large master on the upper level, two other bedrooms with jack and jill full bathroom, 2 x 6 exterior walls with additional insulation, and over 1000 sf of walk out, floored storage space.