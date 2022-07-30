4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $0

PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION to showcase home plan and community by Arden Homes! Build your dream home in Clemmons' newest neighborhood, the Terrace at Havenbrook. 4 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, with loft. The Cridland floor plan options include elevation options, alternate owner's bath, walk-in shower, fireplace, gourmet kitchen, screened porch, drop zone, great room slider. Measurements & info taken from builder plans/specs, subject to change. {CRIDLAND PLAN}