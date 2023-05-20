One of our most loved floorplans, the 1760! Enjoy lower Davie County taxes just minutes from WS. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Main Level: Features Owners Suite, Great Room, Dining, Kitchen & 1.5 Bath. Second Level: Loft, 3 Bedrooms & Full Bath. The home will be similar to the floor plan in the attachments. Don't wait, put this one under contract today for Move-In Summer 2023!
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $289,900
