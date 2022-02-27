 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $307,000

Last Chance: Calling for Highest and Best Offers. Most affordable larger home with acreage in Clemmons! You'll love the charm of this beautifully restored farmhouse sitting back off the road, nestled among the trees on 1.14 acres, providing the peace & privacy of a country home, but conveniently located minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, schools, employments centers, Hwy 421 & I-40. Open 560 sf living area plus 295 sf sun room. Original custom woodwork. Spacious closets. Almost everything is brand new: metal roofs, vinyl siding, double-hung vinyl windows, custom front door, ceilings, walls, ceramic tile & carpet floors, new lighting & plumbing fixtures, updated electrical and plumbing, two brand new energy efficient HVAC systems with all new duct work & wiring. A heat pump for the upper level & 3 remote & WiFi controlled mini-splits for the main level work together to provide a consistent temperature throughout the home. Security cameras in use. Realtor is part owner.

