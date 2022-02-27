Last Chance: Calling for Highest and Best Offers. Most affordable larger home with acreage in Clemmons! You'll love the charm of this beautifully restored farmhouse sitting back off the road, nestled among the trees on 1.14 acres, providing the peace & privacy of a country home, but conveniently located minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, schools, employments centers, Hwy 421 & I-40. Open 560 sf living area plus 295 sf sun room. Original custom woodwork. Spacious closets. Almost everything is brand new: metal roofs, vinyl siding, double-hung vinyl windows, custom front door, ceilings, walls, ceramic tile & carpet floors, new lighting & plumbing fixtures, updated electrical and plumbing, two brand new energy efficient HVAC systems with all new duct work & wiring. A heat pump for the upper level & 3 remote & WiFi controlled mini-splits for the main level work together to provide a consistent temperature throughout the home. Security cameras in use. Realtor is part owner.
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $307,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
NC Medical Board issues indefinite license suspension to Winston-Salem doctor
Disrupted meeting of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education is an accurate barometer of how far we've fallen.
A popular Raleigh bar is planning to open a location in Bailey Power Plant in Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter this year.
Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.
A Forsyth County minister was convicted Wednesday of 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. T Elliott Welch, former senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Stanleyville, told a judge that the stress, anxiety and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led him down a dark path toward child pornography; he said he didn't know how to handle things when the pandemic shut down churches like the one he led and he had a much more difficult time finding ways to help the church's members.
Prosecutor says Michele Ruth Lowder was hostage, then stabbed to death at her home on Tipperary Lane.
- Updated
Two Winston-Salem chefs are among the 2022 semifinalists for the James Beard Award for Best Chef Southeast.
Eric Killedare Jensen, 64, was cited for trespassing and resisting a public officer; he is banned from all school property.
Charlie Williams thought he knew what he’d seen — he snapped a photo for reference — as he ambled past a large pond partially surrounded by ta…
Superintendent will recommend end to school mask mandate starting Feb. 28 in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
As COVID cases drop and guidance changes, school board will vote on Tuesday whether to end mask mandate that has been in place since start of the school year.
The dissension that has marked school board meetings in many parts of the country over the past year hit Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools …