You'll love the charm of this beautifully restored farmhouse sitting back off the road, nestled among the trees on 1.14 acres, providing the peace & privacy of a country home, but conveniently located minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, schools, employments centers, Hwy 421 & I-40. Open 560 sf living area plus 295 sf sun room. Original custom woodwork. Spacious closets. Almost everything is brand new: metal roofs, vinyl siding, double-hung vinyl windows, custom front door, ceilings, walls, ceramic tile & carpet floors, new lighting & plumbing fixtures, updated electrical and plumbing, two brand new energy efficient HVAC systems with all new duct work & wiring. A heat pump for the upper level & 3 remote & WiFi controlled mini-splits for the main level work great together to provide a consistent temperature throughout the home. Listings in Clemmons with 2000+ SF & 1/2+ acres are priced from $85,000 to $135,000 more. Security cameras in use. Realtor is part owner.
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $310,000
