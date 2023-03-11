Fantastic opportunity for a move-in ready like-new home, without the wait! Upon entry, you'll find charming built ins, flowing nicely into the eat-in dining area and kitchen. The kitchen offers plenty of counterspace, granite, large island, stainless steel appliances, and a lovely open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Gas logs in the living room, and a great formal dining or office space. The primary suite is substantial, with a beautiful primary bath and massive walk in closet. All bedrooms are on the second floor, where you will find the laundry conveniently located as well. Property is conveniently located just minutes from countless shopping and dining options, while also offering a more private and rural feel.