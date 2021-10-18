4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $332,500

CLEMMONS! 4 or 5 bedrooms- 3 full baths. Grand 2 story entry leads to soaring great room with fireplace. Open concept between kitchen and great room lends itself to easy entertainment. Main level Primary Bedroom with tray ceiling and large walk-in closet. The en-suite has a double vanity, jetted tub and separate shower. Flexible living spaces for your lifestyle. 2nd main level bedroom could also be an office. 2 additional upper level bedrooms, one with its own bath access. Bonus room could also be used as a 5th bedroom. Plantation shutters enhance the Main Level. Enjoy the large covered deck overlooking the landscaped backyard. Storage shed. A Dehumidified, encapsulated crawl space is an extra perk. Enjoy living in the CLEMMONS Community! Amenities galore. OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17TH 2-4 PM.