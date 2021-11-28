You'll love the charm of this beautifully restored farmhouse sitting back off the road, nestled among the trees on 1.14 acres, providing the peace and privacy of a country home, but conveniently located minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, schools, employments centers, Hwy 421 and I-40. Open 560 sf living area plus 295 sf sun room. Original custom woodwork. Spacious closets. Almost everything is brand new: metal roofs, vinyl siding, double-hung vinyl windows, custom front door, ceilings, walls, ceramic tile and carpet floors, new lighting and plumbing fixtures, updated electrical and plumbing, two brand new energy efficient HVAC systems with all new duct work & wiring. A heat pump for the upper level & 3 remote & WiFi controlled mini-splits for the main level work great together to provide a consistent temperature throughout the home. Automated value range $340,000 - $390,000. GPS messes up:Use 9069 Lasater Road next door. Security cameras in use. Realtor is part owner.
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $349,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winston-Salem club owner voluntarily surrendered her ABC permits Tuesday after a woman was shot and wounded Saturday in a parking lot near t…
Michael Angelo Griffin, 18, is being sent to Central Regional Hospital in an attempt to restore his mental capacity to proceed to trial. He and another man, Ethan Glenn Jacobs, are both charged with attempted first-degree murder based on allegations that they tried to stab Griffin's mother to death in January.
Apartments and vehicles were shot into as a gunfight ensued Sunday afternoon among two groups outside The View at 5010 apartment complex on Sp…
His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police say
Winston-Salem Police are investigating the third armed robbery of a dollar store in the county in two days, this one at the Family Dollar at 4…
- Updated
Sonya Waddell has created an upscale version of her popular soul-food restaurant.
Four minor earthquakes happened Wednesday near Winston-Salem and Mount Airy, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Many restaurants are open for dine-in or are offering special meal deals.
Thomas Wayne Hayes, 62, of New Greensboro Road, is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, an arrest warr…
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem woman, authorities said Wednesday.